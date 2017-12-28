Sacramento State workers say lab chemicals caused fertility problems, seek $80 million

More Videos 0:18 Watch hundreds of Hornets don caps and gowns in time-lapse of Sac State commencement Pause 1:28 A Sacramento State chemical spill has lab techs questioning their workplace safety 1:53 Sac State Dreamers speak of goals as leaders urge Congress to support DACA legislation 1:33 Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 2:39 Looking down on NYC, Colorado River, Hawaii: Best views of Earth from space in 2017 3:38 What is PTSD? 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A Sacramento State chemical spill has lab techs questioning their workplace safety A chemical spill at Sacramento State last year has led to questions about whether the university is putting its lab workers at risk from exposure to hazardous substances. Some lab employees say they work in areas so poorly ventilated that acidic fumes corrode metal and rubber, and two workers claim that exposure to these substances and others may have led to their inability to have children. A chemical spill at Sacramento State last year has led to questions about whether the university is putting its lab workers at risk from exposure to hazardous substances. Some lab employees say they work in areas so poorly ventilated that acidic fumes corrode metal and rubber, and two workers claim that exposure to these substances and others may have led to their inability to have children. Randy Pench/Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

