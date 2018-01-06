'Just that one word. And it hurt.'

This 96,631-square-foot Science Complex is expected to open June 2019 on the campus of Sacramento State University. It will have glass-walled research and teaching labs that put science on display to the outside world. The 30 cutting-edge biology and chemistry labs will be outfitted with the latest instruments, according to the university. The complex also will include two spaces to engage school children and the Sacramento community: a 2,500-square-foot planetarium with 120 seats for full-dome, high-definition “sky shows,” and a roll-back rooftop observatory housing telescopes for viewing the night sky.