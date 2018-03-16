Community comes to the defense of Dry Creek Elementary School

Winston Churchill Middle School seventh grader Samhita Kumar wins the annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee for the second time. Kumar will travel to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and Sacrament Police Chief Daniel Hahn published a video asking the community to help keep schools safe by immediately reporting to law enforcement any safety threat residents he
The Wednesday night forum included Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, along with students and parents. Two weeks ago, a student displayed a controversial science project tit
McClatchy High seniors Jonah Wiener-Brodkey and Amos Karlsen are trying to increase African-American and Latino diversity in the school's elite Humanities and International Studies Program for their senior project.
Dr. Gema Godina-Martinez, the principal of Washington Elementary School and an alumnus of McClatchy High School's elite HISP program, told the Bee about the painful lack of diversity she saw in the program at her alma mater.