Community comes to the defense of Dry Creek Elementary School

Community comes to the defense of Dry Creek Elementary School. The school was originally established in 1876, but was closed in 2014. Will the district sell the site?
José Luis Villegas
Voices from the community at McClatchy High forum

Education

Voices from the community at McClatchy High forum

The Wednesday night forum included Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar, along with students and parents. Two weeks ago, a student displayed a controversial science project tit