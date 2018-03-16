Student threat forces mass evacuation and school closure at Kennedy High in Sacramento

Hundreds of students were evacuated this morning from John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento after threats were made by a student, police said.

Students were relocated to the Elks Lodge at Riverside Boulevard and Florin Road north of the campus. Classes have been canceled the rest of the day, as Sacramento police said parents can pick up their children there.

According to a transcript posted on the Kennedy High School Twitter account, Principal David Van Natten told parents that "many of your students have received a random text threat this morning directly to their phones."

Police officers are on scene at Kennedy High School. The Greenhaven campus has more than 2,000 students enrolled, but it is unclear how many were on campus Friday. All had been evacuated as of 11:15 a.m., the school said.

An Instagram post that purports to show the Kennedy text has a 9:50 a.m. time stamp. The text described being tired of being bullied and made fun of, then threatened to shoot and blow up the school at 11:11 a.m. It said bombs were placed in classrooms in two separate wings on campus and had a "kkk" hashtag.

Police spokeswoman Linda Matthew told reporters Friday that investigators don't know if the threat was true but that they were treating it as credible. Matthew said the text described bombs in two different buildings; police are looking throughout the school for explosives.

Joan Taylor was teaching her French class at Kennedy when a student approached her around 10:25 a.m. and said, "Madam, have you seen this?" He showed her his phone. It was the second threatening text circulated within the school that week.

Five minutes later, Taylor received an administrative email acknowledging that the text was under investigation and urging teachers and staff "not to panic the students."

Then the school's "lockdown alarm" sounded. "We're all scared, and we go into drill mode," Taylor said. She locked the doors and turned out the lights. "We're huddling in the dark, and as we're looking out the window we see kids frightened and running."

At around 10:45, the school's administrator announced on loudspeaker that the school was being evacuated. They were to stay in their classrooms until an escort came to lead them out. Taylor and her students were still in their room at 11 when another announcement instructed them to leave.

"One of my students was stuck in the bathroom, crying hysterically," she said. "We all just ran down the stairs and out of the building."

Taylor said teaching in an environment of threats of gun violence "is horrifying, and you can see it on the faces of the kids. They're afraid to come to school. That's unfathomable. It's indefensible that our country has normalized this. The fact that we even have to do these drills is horrifying.

"I don't know what's going to happen on Monday," she said. "I wouldn't send my kid to school under these circumstances. There is no learning happening in terror."

She suspects that the person who sent the text is a disturbed kid looking for attention. "No one was shot today, but we were terrified and we had to leave our school. That has consequences," she said.

Freshman Yulissa Santana was in her biology class when a friend showed her the Instagram post. As she read it, the school's alarm went off.

Students initially didn't take the warning seriously, Santana said. When her teacher told them it wasn't a drill, many began screaming and crying. Santana and a friend grabbed loose chairs and began building a makeshift fortress to protect them against an explosion or shooter.

"We had a lot of girls that were freaking out. We were calming them down. We were like, 'OK, we're safe, we have the wall, we're going to be okay.'"

Parent Jason Montiel said his son is home safe after being given a ride home by a friend.





"So far the school seems to be doing the best they can, but as a parent, we are very concerned," he said.

Montiel said it was the second threat at the school this week. The school sent a notice late Tuesday about an alleged threat. "It was cryptic and we haven't heard anything since then," he said.

He said he and many other families opted to keep their children home on Wednesday - the same day as the national student walkout to protest gun violence.

A voice mail from Van Natten on Tuesday night informed students that there had been a threat directed toward a specific student that was being investigated by two separate law enforcement agencies. It said the threat was ongoing. He said extra police officers would be on campus Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Many Kennedy students participated Wednesday in the National School Walkout honoring the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting and calling for changes that reduce gun violence. Photos of the Wednesday march posted by the school showed students with signs stating, "We next?" and "Never Again!"

There have been 70 threats to the nation's schools per day since an assailant killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., according to the Educator's School Safety Network.

There have been over a dozen threats or perceived school threats in the Sacramento region alone since Parkland, according to school districts.