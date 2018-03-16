Kennedy High School reopens after student threat forced mass evacuation and shutdown

Kennedy High School has reopened and students and staff can return for their cars and other belongings left behind during a Friday morning evacuation spurred by a student bomb threat, according to Principal David Van Natten.
Van Natten reached families through an automated call sent around 3:45 p.m. Friday. Students and staff have until 5 p.m. to retrieve their belongings.
The Greenhaven campus was evacuated this morning after a unknown student threatened to bomb the campus. Police have not made any arrests nor identified the suspect, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said at a Friday afternoon press conference at the school.
The campus was cleared Friday afternoon after police investigators and a bomb squad detail searched for explosives.
Hours earlier, students were moved to a nearby Elks Lodge to meet their parents or find rides home.
Van Natten said "many of your students have received a random text threat this morning directly to their phones," according to a transcript posted on the Kennedy High School Twitter account.
The Greenhaven campus has more than 2,000 students enrolled, but it was unclear how many were there Friday when the threat occurred. All had been safely evacuated to the Elks Lodge, school and police officials said.
