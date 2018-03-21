Video has fun with origins of Sac State rally cry "Stingers Up!"

The "Stingers Up!" hand signal. Think of Sac State spirit. Think of Hornets pride.
Think of Texas’ “Hook ‘Em Horns” and subtract one finger.
That symbol, often accompanied by a unison “Stingers Up!” shout, originated some time ago, but there's no official information on how it came to be. It's more a part of lore than actual history.
And now there's a video about "Stingers Up!" and how it came to be.
The idea for the video recently released by Sacramento State came about after a discussion among some of the university's marketing team based on the idea that people who use the "Stingers Up!" gesture should know where it came from. The video creators take some little liberty with its history, having some fun. with it A professor who appears in the entertaining video in a black-and-white 1950s get-up is actually a CSUS professor.
Sacramento State University President Robert S. Nelsen has fully embraced the "Stingers Up!" rally cry in his annual addresses to the university. At Commencement, thousands of students, faculty, staff and graduates’ families respond to Nelsen’s now-traditional shout-out, “Sac State No. 1! Stingers Up!”
It also is used at athletic venues, fundraising events and other gatherings of the Sac State community.
