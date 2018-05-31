Parents and supporters gather in front of the stage to photograph the medal winners advancing to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Parents and supporters gather in front of the stage to photograph the medal winners advancing to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

Carmichael student falls short in Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Kayla Fitzgerald

May 31, 2018 11:56 AM

Samhita Kumar conquered "osphresis" as a state spelling bee champion.

But 'indite' would end her quest Thursday for the national championship.

Samhita, the two-time California Central Spelling Bee winner, left this year's competition Thursday with an honorable showing. She was among 41 competitors to advance to the championship round of the event, held in National Harbor, Md.

Samhita, a seventh grader from Winston Churchill Middle School in Carmichael, placed 18th in last year's national competition.

Her undoing Tuesday was "indite," a homonym of the more commonly used word "indict."

The elimination rounds continue Thursday. The final round starts at 5:30 p.m., Pacific Standard Time on ESPN.

Winston Churchill Middle School seventh grader Samhita Kumar wins the annual California Central Valley Spelling Bee for the second time. Kumar will travel to Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Randall BentonThe Sacramento Bee

