Carmichael student falls short in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Samhita Kumar conquered "osphresis" as a state spelling bee champion.

But 'indite' would end her quest Thursday for the national championship.

Samhita, the two-time California Central Spelling Bee winner, left this year's competition Thursday with an honorable showing. She was among 41 competitors to advance to the championship round of the event, held in National Harbor, Md.

Samhita, a seventh grader from Winston Churchill Middle School in Carmichael, placed 18th in last year's national competition.

Her undoing Tuesday was "indite," a homonym of the more commonly used word "indict."

The elimination rounds continue Thursday. The final round starts at 5:30 p.m., Pacific Standard Time on ESPN.