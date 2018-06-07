‘Memes and other rude and offensive posts’ drove her from job, teacher says
Rocklin teacher Amy Estes talks on June 7, 2018, about how cyberbullying by students drove her from the classroom. She filed a discrimination complaint against the school district with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing this week.
Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Early indications of a UC Davis animal science study show feeding dairy cows seaweed may reduce methane emissions caused by their farting, pooping and burping, university researcher Ermias Kebreab announced Thursday, May 24.
Friday marked the first of two days of spring commencement ceremonies at Sacramento State. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Golden 1 Center, where 793 students of the colleges of Education, and Natural Sciences and Mathematics, graduated.
Rocklin kindergarten teacher Kaelin Swaney, who was criticized after she read a book about a transgender child during story time in June, was named teacher of the year Monday by the California Charter Schools Association.