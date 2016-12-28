Earthquake centered in Nevada rolls through region from Camino to Marysville

A moderate earthquake centered about 200 miles east of Sacramento overnight shook area residents out of their slumber, caused them to question their sobriety and generally rattled their nerves.
Still, others slept right through it. The California Office of Emergency Service reported that there were no serious injuries or damages.
The epicenter of the series of earthquakes was in Hawthorne, Nev., near the California border. The biggest shaking occurred from a little after midnight until a little after 1 a.m., according to the United State Geological Survey.
The strongest quakes came it at 5.7 at 12:18 a.m., 5.7 at 12:22 a.m. and 5.5 at 1:13 a.m. Other aftershocks registered smaller readings on the Richter Scale.
Northern California residents took to social media to tell others that an earthquake was occurring or to find reassurance that what they were feeling was a temblor. From Camino, Marysville, Sacramento, Roseville, West Sacramento and other locations residents were shaken and then stirred from their beds to tweet, write on Facebook and post to Reddit.
A Rocklin resident noticed his chair was moving and thought his dog was the reason for it. In Gold River, a resident posted on Reddit that she thought the wine was the reason for the instability.
In downtown Sacramento, people felt the shake on second and third floors. On the National Weather Service Sacramento Office website, Stefanie Hansen in Volcano wrote:
“Thought I was crazy, the dog didn’t move at all and I woke up 3 different times!” Hansen wrote.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments