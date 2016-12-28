Diesel fuel spill into Dry Creek at Roseville train yard requires clean up

Railroad officials are investigating the cause of a diesel fuel spill into a creek at a Roseville train yard.
Union Pacific Railroad officials said about noon Tuesday they learned of the diesel fuel spill from railroad company property into Dry Creek next to UP’s J.R. Davis Yard. About 98 percent of Northern California’s UP rail traffic moves through the 915-acre yard northeast of Sacramento.
The railroad said in a news release that UP’s environmental team, the Roseville Fire Department and environmental contractors immediately responded to the spill. An absorption boom has been deployed to soak up the spilled fuel in the creek and a containment boom has been placed at the spill site.
Sacramento and Placer counties health officials, the state Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Department have responded to the site. The cause of the spill is under investigation.
