Up to 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled from locomotive in UP’s Roseville railyard

It is estimated that 2,300 to 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the parked locomotive in the Union Pacific railyard where cleanup efforts have been underway this week along a Roseville creek.
Union Pacific Railroad officials said they learned Tuesday of the diesel fuel spill from railroad company property into Dry Creek next to UP’s J.R. Davis Yard.
Most of the diesel fuel from the locomotive soaked into the soil within the big railyard, but some entered Dry Creek, causing a visible sheen on the water. Most of the fuel has been recovered from the soil and the water, according to a UP news release.
Crews worked overnight and were still cleaning up the spilled fuel Friday. Exactly why the locomotive discharged the diesel fuel is under investigation, a UP spokesman said Friday.
County environmental health officials confirmed that the affected area is limited to Dry Creek, and no drinking water sources have been affected, the railroad reported.
A spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife said scientists with the department have not reported effects from the spill on fish or wildlife in the area.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
