Birders fear for life of rare duck spotted in Humboldt County

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'