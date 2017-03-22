Goats seek greener pastures in West Sacramento

A hungry herd of weed-eating goats crossed Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento on Monday morning on the way to greener pastures.
The 400 goats spent a week chowing down on weeds along the Sacramento River Barge Canal before being relocated to the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail to take down high grass and reduce future fire dangers. Authorities shut down Jefferson Boulevard for a few minutes so the herd could safely cross. The goats will spend a few days along the trail.
Tim Arrowsmith of Blue Tent Farms near Red Bluff estimates in a video that the herd clears up to two acres of grass a day. He expects the herd to stay in West Sacramento through April or May before moving on to other communities. Herders and dogs keep an eye on the goats while they are on the job.
The city of West Sacramento has created a “Take a Selfie with a Goat” contest that runs through Sunday. Contestants can post their photos to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #westsacgoats. The winner will be picked Monday.
The #westsacgoats are baaaaaaack! Details about their mission & location will be released Friday. #tallweeds, #firesuppression, @WestSacFire pic.twitter.com/2ICPfFCNGt— West Sacramento (@cityofwestsac) March 9, 2017
