Goats seek greener pastures in West Sacramento

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:29 If California blocks Trump, it shouldn't expect 'preferential treatment,' congressman says

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco

2:33 Photographs from 'No Safe Place,' a special report by The Sacramento Bee

1:11 CARB official: VW diesels may not be able to be fixed completely