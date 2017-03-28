Eco-friendly trash, recycle receptacles installed in midtown

The Handle District, a small business area in midtown, installed 12 new eco-friendly painted trash cans and six recycling bins made with 30 percent recycled aluminum alloy over the weekend.
The corrosion-resistant bins designed by Landor Associates were originally placed in the Central Park in New York City, where the park management previously saw 58 tons of recyclables and 2,000 tons of trash removed annually. According to Landor Associates, Central Park saw decrease in the number of rodents and pests, as well as a 35 percent increase in recycling after placing the 700 receptacles in 2014.
“Any urban environment has a challenge with addressing litter and trash,” said Seann Rooney, executive director of the Handle District. “We knew we had to do something better than what had been done in Sacramento.”
Before installation, the Handle District only had six of the standard red wire mesh trash cans but no recycling bins throughout midtown. With the newly placed bins to be maintained and serviced by the Handle Maintenance Team, the district projects not only better sanitation but also improvement on its urban streetscape design.
“We are already seeing pretty consistent and somewhat heavy usage of these trash cans,” Rooney said. “The Handle District is a business improvement district funded by 17 restaurants in one square block district. We are community improvement-oriented.”
The district formerly installed 20 new street lights and numerous bike racks in its boundaries and is planning to install new light pole banners and flower baskets on its streets in the next couple of months.
Walter Ko
