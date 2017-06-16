He wanted Trump’s EPA chief to testify for him. Here’s what the judge said

1:49 California farmer fights US in court Pause

1:25 See what the Feather River looks like after the Oroville Dam crisis

1:40 Humpback whale cavorts off Monterey

1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

1:45 Animal rights group removes pigs from a tiny Delta island

0:56 Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions

0:50 10-day-old mountain lions found in Sonoma County. Happy Mother's Day

1:08 Bears on the prowl for food in South Lake Tahoe area

0:55 Watch these river otters play in Amon Creek preserve