An apparently abandoned sea otter pup featured Friday in a Vancouver Aquarium video is recovering after being rescued by boaters.
An apparently abandoned sea otter pup featured Friday in a Vancouver Aquarium video is recovering after being rescued by boaters. Vancouver Aquarium
An apparently abandoned sea otter pup featured Friday in a Vancouver Aquarium video is recovering after being rescued by boaters. Vancouver Aquarium

Environment

June 30, 2017 5:30 PM

Adorable otter pup melts hearts at Vancouver Aquarium

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

A tiny sea otter pup rescued by boaters after possibly being lost or abandoned is receiving 24-hour care at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

The pup, estimated to be less than a month old, came to the aquarium after boaters found him swimming alone in open water off Vancouver Islandon Sunday. They waited for an adult otter to appear before removing the pup from the water.

The pup requires constant care, including feeding, bathing and grooming, say aquarium officials.

“Sea otters … spend about six months with mom, nursing, being groomed by her and learning to forage and be a sea otter, so this little guy is still a fully dependent pup,” Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, told Fox13 News.

The aquarium, which also posted a video of the pup getting a bath earlier in the week, warns in a Facebook post against removing animals from the wild.

“Once they’re removed from the wild it’s impossible to determine if the mother is alive and if they could have been reunited, or if bringing them in was the appropriate action,” the post says. The aquarium advises anyone who finds what appears to be a stranded marine mammal to call a rescue center for assistance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

California farmer fights US in court

California farmer fights US in court 1:49

California farmer fights US in court

See what the Feather River looks like after the Oroville Dam crisis 1:25

See what the Feather River looks like after the Oroville Dam crisis
Humpback whale cavorts off Monterey 1:40

Humpback whale cavorts off Monterey

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos