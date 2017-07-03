McKinley Park's pond? Cleaner than ever, fairly turtle-free, and goodbye leeches

Fishing guides complain that the Feather River looks very different this year below the troubled Oroville Dam, due to collapsed banks and sediment and other debris washing into the river. The question is whether the state should pay to clean it up. Guides like James Stone say "yes," due to the problems with the dam's spillway, but state officials who run the dam say it's not clear whether the river is worse off than it naturally would be after a record rainy season.