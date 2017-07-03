McKinley Park's pond? Cleaner than ever, fairly turtle-free, and goodbye leeches

Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris, who represents District 3, home to McKinley Park, explains in detail the reasoning, planning and work that went into refurbishing the park's pond. Over the year's, it had become a mess, full of leech-covered turtles, waste and all manners of unhealthy matter. As the sediment left by the sweeping project settles, a new, healthy and becoming pond emerges in a park that is one of the city's centerpieces.
Jeff Harris Sacramento City Council
See what the Feather River looks like after the Oroville Dam crisis

Environment

See what the Feather River looks like after the Oroville Dam crisis

Fishing guides complain that the Feather River looks very different this year below the troubled Oroville Dam, due to collapsed banks and sediment and other debris washing into the river. The question is whether the state should pay to clean it up. Guides like James Stone say "yes," due to the problems with the dam's spillway, but state officials who run the dam say it's not clear whether the river is worse off than it naturally would be after a record rainy season.

Animal rights group removes pigs from a tiny Delta island

Local

Animal rights group removes pigs from a tiny Delta island

Animal rights group Farm Sanctuary removed six pigs from the tiny Delta island they'd been living on for the last four years. The group said they were undercared for on so-called "Pig Island." This video is compiled with permission from Farm Sanctuary's l

Bears on the prowl for food in South Lake Tahoe area

Environment

Bears on the prowl for food in South Lake Tahoe area

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel were called out in late April to scare off some bears that entered a garage. Sierra bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food, fire officials said. They advise area residents to keep their structures closed and garbage cans secure.

Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains

Environment

Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains

Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 and P-56. They will face the same threats as previous younger males in the mountains: a habitat fragmented by freeways and development (along with rat poison moving up the food chain) and the dominant male lions who already have staked a claim to the area, according to National Park Service spokesman Zack Behrens.

Editor's Choice Videos