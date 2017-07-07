FILE - An aerial view of the newly-strengthened Morman Dam, right, which holds back water at Folsom Lake on Monday, May 1, 2017 in Folsom, Calif.
Environment

July 07, 2017 1:11 PM

Watch relentless rattlesnake swim onto boat at Folsom Lake

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Anthony Baciocco posted a video on social media on Thursday of a rattlesnake swimming up to his boat in Folsom Lake.

At the end of the video, the boaters have to gun it to get the relentless snake off the back of the boat.

Baciocco wrote on Twitter, “No more boating on Folsom Lake this year...”

The video prompted other funny responses on Twitter.

Rattlesnakes are adept at swimming, according to http://www.alongtheway.org/rattlesnakes/faq.html, and will take to water readily in order to pursue food, mates and refuge, and to escape harassment.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

