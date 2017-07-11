Great white shark attack causes Santa Cruz to issue 4-day ocean ban

In this Sept. 14, 2004, file photo, a great white shark swims at the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Outer Bay Exhibit in Monterey, Calif. Swimmers and surfers today are about 90 percent less likely to be attacked by sharks off Californias coast than they were in the 1950s, despite the fact that there are hundreds of thousands of more people in the water, according to a new study. Richard Green Associated Press File