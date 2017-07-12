How to keep yourself, and your dog, safe from rattlesnakes this summer

With the warm summer weather in full swing, it’s rattlesnake season in Sacramento.
With the amount of rain the Sacramento region got this year, rattlesnakes actually came out early. The reason? The rain causes grass to grow, rodents are attracted to the grass and rattlesnakes prey on rodents, according to ABC10.
If you’re planning on heading hiking or spending time on the trails in the area, you should be prepared in the event that you see a rattlesnake on the trail. After a cold or cool night, the reptiles try to raise their body temperature by exposing themselves to the sun in the midmorning, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
But rattlesnakes aren’t just in rural areas. They’re also in urban areas, riverbanks, lakeside parks and golf courses, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Rattlesnake wrangler Lou Fraser, owner of the company Rattlesnake Removal USA, told ABC10 that homeowners can prevent rattlesnakes from residing around their home by taking care of any rodent problems, cutting the grass and keeping doors and garages closed.
When hiking, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends that people wear sturdy boots and loose-fitting long pants when walking through brushy, wild areas. Avoid wearing flip-flops or sandals.
If you see an object that looks like a stick or branch in a local lake or river, do not attempt to grab it. Yes, rattlesnakes can swim, as evidenced by the rattlesnake video at Folsom Lake that went viral last week.
In the event of a snake bite, be sure to remove watches or rings that may constrict swelling in the affected area and transport the victim to the nearest medical facility, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife also gave a list of things to not do in the event of a snake bite:
- Do not apply a tourniquet.
- Do not apply the bitten area with ice.
- Do not cut the wound with a knife or razor blade.
- Do not use your moth to suck out the venom.
- Do not let the victim drink alcohol.
