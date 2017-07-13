More Videos 1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above Pause 0:47 See Santa Rosa before and after the fire 0:53 Watch 3 days of shifting wine country fire smoke from space 2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today 1:01 Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now' 1:16 Jerry Brown on Northern California fires: 'It's not over yet.' 1:57 Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire 3:14 Loma Rica resident describes "nerve-wracking" Cascade Fire evacuation 1:42 'He is probably our most skilled person on the field': Hai Okenfuss and his family 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Monarchs, bees and other insects take over Yosemite milkweed fields Showy milkweed defends itself from grazers by secreting a sticky latex when leaves are broken and is also poisonous to many animals. However, there are a few insects that have adapted in harmony with these plants. In this edited video produced by Yosemite Showy milkweed defends itself from grazers by secreting a sticky latex when leaves are broken and is also poisonous to many animals. However, there are a few insects that have adapted in harmony with these plants. In this edited video produced by Yosemite Courtesy Yosemite National Park

