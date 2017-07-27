Lake Tahoe’s waters continue to warm, and thousands of trees are dying

Lake Tahoe’s famously clear waters continue to warm, and the surrounding forests face dire threats due to drought, disease and insects, according to the annual Tahoe State of the Lake report by researchers at UC Davis.

The second deepest lake in the United States, Lake Tahoe has warmed by half a degree Fahrenheit each year for the past four years — 14 times faster than the historic rate, the report said.

Overall, summer weather has been persisting for longer, with earlier spring snowmelts. Last year’s snowmelt began on March 29, 2016 — 19 days earlier than in 1961, the report found. A warming climate may bring changes to Lake Tahoe’s ecosystems and the plants and animals they support.

This past year was the fifth in a row without “deep mixing,” when oxygen sinks to the lake’s depths to sustain life there while pulling nutrients back up to the surface, the researchers found. Without mixing, the bottom of the lake continues to heat due to the earth’s geothermal heat, raising its temperature by a small amount every year. The report said increases in water temperature correspond to years when deep mixing doesn’t occur.

Tree mortality in Tahoe’s forests has also increased drastically, with the number of dead trees doubling from 2015 to 2016 due to the stress of the drought combined with attacks from insects and disease, according to the report. The problem was worst on Tahoe’s north shores, but forests on the east shore were also affected.

Boat inspection programs have helped keep new invasive species out of the lake. However, boating on the lake worsens the spread of invasive species already present when creatures such as the Asian clam hitch a ride in the ballast water.

Recent years have seen increases in thick mats of algae washed up near Tahoe’s shore. Researchers suspect that Asian clams likely contribute to the growth of algae by concentrating the nutrients that algae need to grow.

With last year’s increased rain and snow, the lake level rose by more than 20 inches in the 2016 water year, which ran from October 2015 through the end of September 2016. However, higher stream flows also washed more nutrients into the lake than they did in 2015.

Despite the changes, long-term trends show that Lake Tahoe’s clarity is continuing to improve, the report said. Clarity is measured by the depth at which a Secchi disk, a 10-inch white circle, disappears from view. In 2016, the average depth was 69.2 feet, the report found. That represented a decline of about 4 feet from last year’s measurement, and 5 feet deeper than when clarity was at its worst in 1997.

Winter clarity improved by nearly 12 feet. However, clarity decreased in the summer when populations of tiny algae grow in the upper 50 feet of the lake. Because of their small size, the algae stay suspended in the water and scatter light.