Nearly 2 million California acres were set aside for frogs. But ranchers say decision ignores them

Tiny frogs and toads used to swarm over the Sierra Nevada. Now they’re considered endangered, and the government says they need to be protected.
California ranchers say those protections are hurting their ability to make a living. So another conflict over the Endangered Species Act is going to court.
The California Farm Bureau and two ranchers’ associations sued the U.S. Fish and Wildife Service on Monday, challenging a year-old decision to designate more than 1.8 million acres of rural California as “critical habitat” for three endangered species of frogs.
The designation doesn’t necessarily prohibit ranchers from doing their jobs in the affected areas but requires them to consult first with federal agencies. Farm groups say the requirement makes it harder for them.
“It definitely creates much greater uncertainty,” said Kirk Wilbur of the California Cattlemen’s Association. “Grazing could be curtailed.” The Cattlemen’s group and the California Wool Growers Association joined the Farm Bureau in filing the suit. The Pacific Legal Foundation, a Sacramento nonprofit devoted to conservative causes, is representing the groups.
The case affects a wide swath of the Sierra Nevada region, from Lassen to Inyo counties. It includes portions of Placer and El Dorado counties. Most of the land is owned by the government and is in designated wilderness areas, where the “highest level of conservation protection” on federal land is required, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The critical habitat designation subjects farmers “to substantial regulatory burdens that impose, among other things, study costs, risk assessments, mitigation fees, operational changes, permit fees, and consulting expenses,” said the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. “In some cases, these burdens put the rancher’s livelihood at risk.”
At issue is the fate of the Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frog and mountain yellow-legged frog, named for the yellow on the undersides of their legs and abdomens. The third species is the Yosemite toad, named for the national park where it was first discovered.
All have been listed as “threatened” since 2014 under the Endangered Species Act. Designation of critical habitat is typically the final step in the process of officially listing an animal as endangered.
Farm groups also opposed the 2014 decision.
Environmentalists said that the frogs need the habitat protections in order to survive. Their populations have been decimated by chytrid fungus, a disease that is devastating amphibians around the world. The frogs also are being hurt by fish stocked in the alpine lakes of the Sierra.
“Other habitat management, like livestock grazing in some areas, has an impact, and of course climate change and drought can impact them as well,” said Jenny Loda, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. If land is overgrazed, the vegetation might not hide the frogs from predators.
A spokeswoman for Fish and Wildlife couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
Meanwhile, state officials are considering placing another frog species under protection. In June, the California Fish and Game Commission formally declared the foothill yellow-legged frog a candidate species for listing as threatened under the state's Endangered Species Act. The frogs live in lower elevations from Oregon to Los Angeles County. State biologists say the species has disappeared from more than half of its range in California and Oregon.
