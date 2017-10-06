California steps up fight against Trump over clean car standards

More Videos 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon Pause 1:11 Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water 0:52 How to make Hot Italian's cold, creamy affogatti 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 0:51 Police describe fight that led to fatal stabbing 0:59 Sacramento mayor tests 'protected' bike lane 1:48 Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What fuel you use can impact both the environment and your pocketbook Considering an electric vehicle? Or just want to learn more about them? This short video describes how electric vehicles and different types of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles work. Learn where to find information on a vehicle's driving range, how to cha Considering an electric vehicle? Or just want to learn more about them? This short video describes how electric vehicles and different types of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles work. Learn where to find information on a vehicle's driving range, how to cha Courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Considering an electric vehicle? Or just want to learn more about them? This short video describes how electric vehicles and different types of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles work. Learn where to find information on a vehicle's driving range, how to cha Courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)