Shut those windows. Fire smoke makes Northern California’s air dangerous to breathe

Sacramento Valley and foothills residents awoke Wednesday morning to the heavy smell of smoke, hazy brown skies, ashes on car windshields – and a warning from local air quality officials that the unhealthy situation may get worse throughout the day.

The haze stems from nearly two dozen wildfires burning throughout the state, including the Atlas fire, which exploded overnight in the hills west of Fairfield.

The poor conditions prompted officials at both the Sacramento City Unified School District and the San Juan Unified School District to sent alerts to school principals Wednesday morning instructing them to hold recess indoors and cancel outside activities.

Visits to the emergency room at Fairfield’s Sutter Solano Medical Center were up 25 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, compared with the same period last year, said Sutter spokesman Gary Zavoral. He said hospital officials had not tracked whether the surge in patients was due to respiratory issues.

“Wildfire smoke is especially harmful because of (particulate matter),” said Mat Ehrhardt of the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District in a public advisory. Those particles are about 1/30 the width of a human hair, he said. “It can penetrate deep into the lungs.”

Air meters around the region registered unhealthy levels of particulate matter as winds carried ashes more than 50 miles from fire lines, from Vacaville and Davis to deep into the foothills and mountains in Grass Valley and Colfax.

Children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions should be particularly careful to avoid exposure, air quality officials said. They advised residents to shut windows and doors and stay inside as much as possible. Walls act as a filter to keep out the fine particulate matter. Asthmatics should follow their air management plan, and anyone experiencing respiratory distress should contact their physicians, officials said

Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires.

Some people may not know that they are sensitive to smoke until an event like this one, so everyone, regardless of physical fitness, age or health, should pay attention to how their bodies are reacting, Ehrhardt said.

State officials have placed temporary air monitors in Winters and Dixon to get a clearer picture of how the entire district is being affected. Lori Kobza, the spokeswoman for the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality District, said she had worked there for 24 years, and this level of fine particulate matter was rare.

“There’s a range of susceptibility of individuals to the conditions of air quality,” said Kent Pinkerton, director of the UC Davis Center for Health and the Environment. “Many people, even on a very bad smoggy day, might have some irritation, but they can tolerate it. They can handle it where as others who might be more sensitive, it can be a real problem for them in breathing and in respiratory symptoms such as the scratchy throat or wheezing or just feeling uncomfortable.”

Sometimes, Pinkerton said, people don’t go to their doctor or the hospital emergency rooms right away, and then they realize the problem is not going away. They see a physician after struggling with breathing problems for several days, he said.

This sort of air pollution event may trigger asthmatic symptoms in 40- or 50-year-old adults who have never experienced the condition, he said. Asthma is really an increase of secretions in the lungs, and as people try to expel this gunk, they cough more. The secretions block or narrow the airways, preventing much-needed oxygen from reaching the right areas of the lungs, Pinkerton said, and that causes sufferers to wheeze and become short of breath.

A severe attack can be life-threatening, but Pinkertons said physicians can administer breathing treatments or prescribe inhalers to people experiencing an attack.

Fortunately, Pinkerton said, “our environment is constantly scrubbing out the gases and the particles that may be present. We just have to wait a few days for that to occur.”