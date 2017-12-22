Traditional lightbulbs set to vanish from California store shelves starting Jan. 1

More Videos 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster Pause 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:33 Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:15 Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 2:52 Zach Randolph discusses the art of rebounding after surpassing 10,000 for his career Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster Karin Magnes, owner of Light Bulbs Plus in Rancho Cordova, talks about some differences between incandescent and LED light bulbs. New energy efficiency standards take effect Jan. 1 in California that will effectively ban the sale of traditional incandescent light bulbs. Karin Magnes, owner of Light Bulbs Plus in Rancho Cordova, talks about some differences between incandescent and LED light bulbs. New energy efficiency standards take effect Jan. 1 in California that will effectively ban the sale of traditional incandescent light bulbs. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

