FILE -- Dee and Bob Kobervig carry a Douglas fir tree which they cut down on their Camino tree farm, Nov. 17, 2011. which they then donated to the City of Placerville for the annual Christmas tree decoration along Highway 50 in Placerville. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee File
Environment

SMUD yard, other Sacramento County sites accept Christmas trees for recycling

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

December 28, 2017 01:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Capital region residents who want to recycle their Christmas trees can bring them to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District Corporation Yard between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

The yard is at 6100 Folsom Blvd. SMUD is collecting trees to be recycled into mulch. There is a limit of five trees per vehicle at that site.

Recyclers should remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights, tree stands and nails. Flocked trees will be accepted. There is no recycling fee.

Other Sacramento County recycling sites:

  • The North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
  • Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
  • The Elder Creek Transfer and Recovery site, 8642 Elder Creek Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6.
  • Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Jan. 6.
  • Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, 200 Stafford St., Folsom, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6.

The North Area Recovery Station, Kiefer Landfill, the Elder Creek site and Dan Russell Rodeo Arena will accept single-delivery loads of more than five trees to recycle.

For more local tree recycling information, call 916-875-5555 or visit holidayrecycling.com.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

