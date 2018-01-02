As fish disappear, Trump administration seeks to pump more California water south

The Trump administration is taking steps to pump more water through the fragile Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to the southern half of the state despite fresh documentation of the estuary’s declining fish populations.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Friday it is looking to ramp up pumping operations to bring more water long term to the agricultural districts that belong to the federal government’s Central Valley Project. In a written statement, the bureau said it will “evaluate alternatives that maximize water deliveries.”
In its statement, the bureau pointed to state and federal “regulatory actions” that have “significantly reduced the water available for delivery south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.”
Erin Curtis, a bureau spokeswoman, said the agency will spend the next year conducting environmental reviews and “start a dialogue with all of the stakeholders,” including state and federal environmental agencies.
Environmentalists were quick to object to the bureau’s plan, saying it violates a federal law that requires the agency to give equal weight to fish and wildlife when it operates the Central Valley Project. As it is, the CVP and California’s State Water Project “are jeopardizing the continued existence and recovery” of fish species protected by the Endangered Species Act, a group of environmentalists wrote to the Bureau of Reclamation recently.
“I don’t know that they’re going to find a lot of extra water without doing violence,” said Jay Lund, director of UC Davis’ Center for Watershed Sciences.
Lund said the announcement is noteworthy because it’s the Trump administration’s first concrete statement on California water policy. But he said it’s likely that the bureau’s plan will meet resistance from California officials. The State Water Resources Control Board, which is dominated by Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointees, oversees water rights in the Delta and is already holding hearings on state proposals to reduce pumping in order to improve the estuary’s water quality. Experts say powerful state laws give the water board authority to block pumping increases.
“The state has...a great deal of ability to protect what it sees as the environmental interests,” Lund said.
Officials with the state water board weren’t immediately available for comment.
The federal effort is in line with a promise made by Donald Trump as he campaigned for the presidency in Fresno, where he belittled efforts to “protect a certain kind of 3-inch fish” – a reference to the nearly extinct Delta smelt.
Pumping operations in the Delta, the nexus of California’s complicated north-to-south delivery system, are often interrupted to protect endangered salmon and smelt, allowing water to flow out to the ocean.
The bureau’s announcement came just days after a new report showing the Delta smelt population is at new lows. A fall survey of Delta waters by California Department of Fish and Wildlife scientists turned up a total of two smelt, the lowest in the survey’s 50-year history.
Many valley farmers have long argued that the government’s operations in the Delta favor fish over agriculture, and some have had little sympathy for the plight of the smelt. Those farmers celebrated the Trump administration’s announcement.
“GOOD RIDDANCE! ‘PEOPLE OVER FISH’” prominent valley farmer Mark Borba said in a Facebook post.
The smelt survey results were particularly noteworthy because last winter was the wettest on record in Northern California, which should have yielded higher smelt numbers. The last time Northern California experienced an abundance of rain and snow, in 2011, the fall survey turned up 343 smelt.
Now California is facing the prospect of a dry winter, which could create more environmental stress on the Delta. Last month marked the fourth driest December in Sacramento’s recorded history, according to the National Weather Service, although some precipitation is expected as early as Wednesday.
At the same time, Brown’s plan to overhaul the Delta’s plumbing – the Delta tunnels project, formally known as California WaterFix – is in limbo because of funding problems. Brown’s administration says the tunnels, by altering how water flows through the Delta, would allow the pumps to operate more reliably while offering greater protection for the fish.
The federal bureau’s plan to rev up water deliveries stems in part from a water law signed by former President Barack Obama just before leaving office. The law directs pump operators to “maximize water supplies for the Central Valley Project and the State Water Project,” although the law is unclear on how much water is supposed to be sent south and it says environmental protections must be respected.
The bureau’s proposal also is a response to an effort begun in August 2016 by the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversee protections for Delta fish, to re-examine decade-old rules that govern pumping operations. When that effort was begun, the Obama administration was still in office and it was widely assumed that the two agencies would strengthen protections for the fish, possibly at the expense of water deliveries.
