State lifts automatic death sentence for these mountain lions that prey on pets and livestock

Meet the man who wounded P-45, the celebrity mountain lion of Malibu Wendell Phillips, a former Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, describes the night last year he shot and wounded P-45, a cougar that brought badly needed genetics to an isolated pocket of mountain lions outside of Malibu. Wendell Phillips, a former Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, describes the night last year he shot and wounded P-45, a cougar that brought badly needed genetics to an isolated pocket of mountain lions outside of Malibu. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

