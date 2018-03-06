Coyote released to El Dorado County a month after being rescued from obstructing jar

More Videos

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild 107

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild

Pause
How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself 55

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself

Here's what the Sacramento Sheriff's Department is doing to keep local waterways safe and clean this winter 139

Here's what the Sacramento Sheriff's Department is doing to keep local waterways safe and clean this winter

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 66

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 112

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent

Coyote shows progress in recovery from head being stuck in jar 12

Coyote shows progress in recovery from head being stuck in jar

This coyote survived 10 days with head in jar wandering Placer, El Dorado counties 41

This coyote survived 10 days with head in jar wandering Placer, El Dorado counties

Check out this up close look at a Great Blue Heron in Yolo County 18

Check out this up close look at a Great Blue Heron in Yolo County

Watch turkey vultures soak up the sunshine near the Cosumnes River 25

Watch turkey vultures soak up the sunshine near the Cosumnes River

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 80

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Dubbed Ms. Jarhead Coyote by rescuers, the animal was released Monday evening in her home territory near Cool, California. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue rehabilitated the coyote after finding in critical condition with her head stuck in a plastic container. The coyote was suffering from starvation and dehydration, and weighed barely 15 pounds. Upon release four weeks later, she weighed a little over 21 pounds. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
Dubbed Ms. Jarhead Coyote by rescuers, the animal was released Monday evening in her home territory near Cool, California. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue rehabilitated the coyote after finding in critical condition with her head stuck in a plastic container. The coyote was suffering from starvation and dehydration, and weighed barely 15 pounds. Upon release four weeks later, she weighed a little over 21 pounds. Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

Environment

Coyote released to El Dorado County a month after being rescued from obstructing jar

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 06, 2018 07:15 AM

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue released a healthy, antsy female coyote into El Dorado County on Sunday evening, one month after rescuing it from the brink of fatal dehydration.

The coyote had originally been spotted with a thick plastic jar firmly secured atop of its head, which inhibited its ability to eat and drink over nearly two weeks. When a search party finally corralled it Feb. 5 near Cool, the coyote had dwindled down to 15 pounds, sprayed by a skunk and suffered tick and flea infestations as well as a related blood disease.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue staff and volunteers treated the coyote for its illnesses and slowly reintroduced semi-natural foods to its diet such as skinless chicken and mice with tails removed.

In the last week the coyote's weight increased up to 21 pounds and it became ornery with Gold Country Wildlife Rescue volunteers. That was a good sign, the nonprofit said on its Facebook page, that it was done being held in captivity and wanted to be released to the wild.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The coyote shot out of its cage Sunday night down a hill near where it was rescued in Cool. Free of tags or other tracking devices, it's ready to reintegrate itself into the foothills' natural environment.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild 107

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild

Pause
How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself 55

How well do you know Sacramento’s recycling rules? Test yourself

Here's what the Sacramento Sheriff's Department is doing to keep local waterways safe and clean this winter 139

Here's what the Sacramento Sheriff's Department is doing to keep local waterways safe and clean this winter

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 66

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent 112

Why California officials fear this lapdog-sized swamp rodent

Coyote shows progress in recovery from head being stuck in jar 12

Coyote shows progress in recovery from head being stuck in jar

This coyote survived 10 days with head in jar wandering Placer, El Dorado counties 41

This coyote survived 10 days with head in jar wandering Placer, El Dorado counties

Check out this up close look at a Great Blue Heron in Yolo County 18

Check out this up close look at a Great Blue Heron in Yolo County

Watch turkey vultures soak up the sunshine near the Cosumnes River 25

Watch turkey vultures soak up the sunshine near the Cosumnes River

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 80

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Watch El Dorado County's 'Jarhead Coyote' released into wild

View More Video