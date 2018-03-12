Waste Management official Alex Oseguera says residents will need to help produce a cleaner recycling in response to new rules in China. Video by Ed Fletcher. efletcher@sacbee.com
Waste Management official Alex Oseguera says residents will need to help produce a cleaner recycling in response to new rules in China.

Environment

Cheat sheet: Can you recycle that in Sacramento?

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018

Keeping up with what goes in the trash and what can be recycled isn't easy. That’s why we made this cheat sheet based on the current market for recyclables. For more information, check out the websites for Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento.

Styrofoam: There is no current market for polystyrene. Place it in the trash.

Beer/soda bottles: To get the California Redemption Value, take it directly to a recycling center. When it’s recycled at the curb it is crushed with mixed glass and no longer has value.

Aluminum cans: Cans have the most value; most don’t make it into the curbside recycling program.

Mixed glass: Mixed glass doesn’t have much value. Recyclers crush it to bits before it’s turned back into glass. Cleaning it first will minimize contamination of other products.

Mixed paper: Mixed paper has some value to recyclers, but not if it’s soaked in juice, milk or other contaminants.

Pizza boxes: Clean pizza boxes have value, but always toss the cheesy, greasy bottom. You can salvage the top if it’s clean.

Newsprint, cardboard: Both can be recycled. The cleaner the better.

See if you know what goes in the blue bin under the current recycling rules for the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Sharon OkadaThe Sacramento Bee

