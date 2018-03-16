Watch six bears ransack a Lake Tahoe vacation home

A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.
Video provided by homeowner
Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Environment

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Karin Magnes, owner of Light Bulbs Plus in Rancho Cordova, talks about some differences between incandescent and LED light bulbs. New energy efficiency standards take effect Jan. 1 in California that will effectively ban the sale of traditional in