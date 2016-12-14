Formerly conjoined twins Erika, Eva Sandoval see each other for first time since separation

‘It was such a thrill for us to see the girls next to one another again,’ said their mother, Aida Sandoval. The 2-year-old twins, from Antelope, California, once shared a liver, bladder, some intestinal tract and a third leg, but now each girl has a full set of organs and one leg of her own.
Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval are reunited for the first time since their separation surgery. Members of the girls’ care team positioned Erika’s bed so that their mother, Aida Sandoval, could pick up 2-year-old Erika from her bed and place her next to her sister, Eva. The reunion was Monday, December 12, 2016 in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
Erika and Eva Sandoval had remained in their own hospital beds at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford since they were separated on December 6, 2016. They shared a large room but could not see each other well.
Once lying in the same bed, the girls looked toward one another and within seconds Eva extended her hand toward her sister and took a red truck from Erika's hand. Parents and medical staff in the room laughed at the typical sister behavior. While conjoined, Eva, the larger of the two girls, often pried toys and books from her sister’s hands or dragged her around while they crawled.
Erika and Eva Sandoval are both doing well, according to their doctors at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. The medical team is monitoring both twins to ensure they receive appropriate pain medication and that their wounds are healing well.
Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval, separated on December 6, 2016, are getting better day by day and becoming more playful and interactive with their family, according to their medical team at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
Erika and Eva's father, Arturo Sandoval carries Erika back to her bed after the reunion.
Erika and Eva Sandoval were next to each other for about 20 minutes before Erika was moved back to her own bed. They are expected to continue recovering from surgery in the pediatric intensive care unit at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford for about another week before they are ready to move to an acute care unit.
