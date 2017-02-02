Funds for truck driver who died from tooth infection almost reaches $250,000 goal

Funds for the truck driver who died from a tooth infection Monday is just shy of the $250,000 goal to bring his body home to his wife and children.
People from more than 47 states and 17 countries donated funds since his death. Dutch Bros. Coffee in Sacramento donated $500 on Wednesday.
Vadim Anatoliyevich Kondratyuk, 26, was driving a truck from Truckee to New York on Jan. 24 when he started to feel pain in the lower left side of his mouth. By the time he made his delivery in New York, his mouth was too uncomfortably swollen to make the trip back home.
His brother flew to New York to escort him back to Antelope, where his wife Nataliya Kondratyuk, 22, was anxiously waiting with their 2-year-old and their 11-month-old.
Nataliya said on the way home, his breathing became labored and he grew pale. He was rushed to a Utah hospital, then transported by air to a larger facility in Salt Lake City. Nataliya said the doctors there prescribed stronger antibiotics and put him on dialysis, but the tooth infection had spread to his blood and lungs, she said. She flew to his bedside and was able to say goodbye before he died Monday morning.
The Kondratyuk family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for to transport Vadim’s body from Utah to Antelope, where memorial services will be held. The funds will also support Nataliya Kondratyuk, who is not currently employed.
Pavel Vakarchuk donated $250 Wednesday.
“I don’t know you, but I know that God knows you, and He knows what you are going through, He will help you through this. Praying for you,” Vakarchuk said.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
