Acupuncture could be the answer for children with stomach pain

You've probably heard it in the movies - a person becoming so sad that they die of a "broken heart." While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as Broken Heart Syndrome. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack. After the death of his mother, actress Debbie Reynolds on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, Todd Fisher said the stress of his sister Carrie Fisher's death “was too much” for Reynolds. The news has prompted talk about broken hearts.