Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures

Should physicians on state disciplinary probation tell their patients? Reviving a longstanding feud over the issue, Dr. Dev GnanaDev, Medical Board of California president, told the state Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee on Feb. 27, 2017, that doing so would destroy the doctor-patient relationship. But committee Chairman Sen. Jerry Hill said not disclosing the information is dishonest.
Hot and cold comfort at new Sacramento bathhouse

Asha Urban Baths, which celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Jan. 7, aims to balance serenity and community in a Japanese-style group bath house. While day spas dot the region, the new business is one of few public bath houses in the area. Much like yoga, alternating between hot and cold environments promises to relieve stress and promote health.

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

You've probably heard it in the movies - a person becoming so sad that they die of a "broken heart." While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as Broken Heart Syndrome. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack. After the death of his mother, actress Debbie Reynolds on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, Todd Fisher said the stress of his sister Carrie Fisher's death “was too much” for Reynolds. The news has prompted talk about broken hearts.

