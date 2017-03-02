Health & Medicine
Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures
Should physicians on state disciplinary probation tell their patients? Reviving a longstanding feud over the issue, Dr. Dev GnanaDev, Medical Board of California president, told the state Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee on Feb. 27, 2017, that doing so would destroy the doctor-patient relationship. But committee Chairman Sen. Jerry Hill said not disclosing the information is dishonest.California Senate