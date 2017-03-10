Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval return to Sacramento

Erika and Eva Sandoval, the conjoined Sacramento sisters who were successfully separated at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford on Dec. 6, were released from the hospital Thursday after months of recovery.

The 2-year-old girls left their Antelope home in October to move to Palo Alto, where they received medical care while awaiting a risky separation surgery. Eva and Erika were conjoined from the chest down, sharing a liver, bladder and some of their digestive system as well as a third leg. Doctors at Lucile Packard estimated a 30 percent chance that one or both girls could die during the procedure.

After 17 hours of separation and reconstruction surgeries, both twins survived the operation with no major complications. Doctors removed their shared third leg and used the skin to help cover Erika’s wound, while Eva’s wounds were closed mostly with skin from the tissue expanders that surgeons inserted in the girls’ torsos and backs in the months before surgery.

place_fact1

Both girls stayed at Packard after separation so physicians could monitor their wounds for infection. They also received physical and occupational therapy to help them learn how to move, according to a press release from Lucile Packard. Erika healed more quickly than Eva and was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 13, though she was readmitted on March 4 due to vomiting. Both girls were official released from the hospital Thursday.