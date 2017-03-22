Health & Medicine

March 22, 2017 11:19 AM

Mercy nursing chief resigns, CEO takes leave

By Sammy Caiola

scaiola@sacbee.com

Mercy San Juan Medical Center CEO Brian Ivie has taken a leave of absence at the same time that Chief Nursing Executive Belva Snyder has resigned.

Ivie has been CEO of the Carmichael facility since 2004, and Snyder has worked there since 2009, according to licensing information from the California Department of Public Health.

Melissa Jue, spokeswoman for Dignity Health, confirmed that Snyder has resigned and Ivie is on a leave of absence, but did not provide a reason for either departure. She also did know the expected duration of Ivie’s leave, or who is currently acting in his or Snyder’s place.

Sammy Caiola: 916-321-1636, @SammyCaiola

