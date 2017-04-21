UC Davis campus vending machine now selling Plan B contraceptive

A vending machine on the UC Davis campus has been installed offering the Plan B emergency contraceptive, otherwise known as the “morning after pill.”
The vending machine arrived in early April near the activities and recreation center, according to news reports.
Former student senator Parteek Singh told FOX40 he’s been working with the university to make this contraceptive more available since 2015.
“The more skeptical and negativity I got from other people like ‘oh it’s not gonna happen,’ kind of pushed me more,” Singh told the news station.
Plan B from the machine is $30. The machine also sells condoms, tampons and pads, pregnancy tests and pain relievers like Tylenol and Advil.
The campus is one of a handful nationwide to offer vending access to Plan B contraception.
