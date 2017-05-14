New campus targets hot healthcare jobs: Medical assistants, MRI, ultrasound imaging

1:49 Mercy San Juan hospital won't perform hysterectomy on transgender man Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time

2:14 Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale

3:31 Christmas on Cobb Mountain

1:48 Mourners hold vigil for slain brothers Daniel and Sergio Murti at Mae Fong Park

1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable

3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad

1:50 Amazing views of the American River full of water and spring color