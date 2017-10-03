Eat at MacKenzie’s in September? Get a Hepatitis A vaccination, officials say

A case of hepatitis A is being investigated in an employee of MacKenzie’s Sports Bar and Grille at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento, health officials reported Tuesday.

People who ate or drank at MacKenzie’s Sports Bar and Grille from September 12 to September 22 should get vaccinated because employee had contact with food, said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County public health officer.

The virus can be spread when someone comes in contact with food or drinks that have been contaminated with fecal matter from an infected person.

It was unknown Tuesday where the employee became infected, Kasirye said.

County health officials said this case does not appear to be related to the hepatitis A outbreak in Southern California that has quickly spread among homeless people and drug users.

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver and can cause fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, dark urine and jaundice, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus has an incubation period of 15 to 50 days so while some people may not develop symptoms, they can still be contagious.