    Sutter Health's first female CEO, Sarah Krevans, feels a responsibility to help advance not just women but people of all backgrounds.

Health & Medicine

Sutter Health HMO expanding its care options in Bay Area

By Cathie Anderson

canderson@sacbee.com

November 07, 2017 3:59 PM

Sutter Health announced Tuesday that it is expanding its Sacramento-based HMO, Sutter Health Plus, into a 15th Northern California county, Santa Cruz, starting Jan. 1 as it bolsters its network in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Sutter Health Plus’ number one priority is to provide access to high-quality care. It’s exciting to bring new health plan options to employers and consumers in Santa Cruz County,” said Phil Jackson, the CEO of Health Plan Products for Sutter Health, in a prepared statement. “The expansion complements our Bay Area provider network and also benefits consumers in the South Bay who live or work in Santa Cruz County.”

In Santa Cruz County, the Sutter Health Plus Network will include medical staff at Palo Alto Medical Foundation and its care centers, Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Sutter launched the HMO in 2014, and this is its third geographic expansion. Nearly 70,000 members get care through the HMO network, which has more than 5,000 physicians, 30 hospitals, 45 urgent care centers and eight walk-in facilities.

Cathie Anderson: 916-321-1193, @CathieA_SacBee

