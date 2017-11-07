Sutter Health HMO expanding its care options in Bay Area

More Videos 0:45 Climate innovation is not ‘child’s play’ Pause 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. 1:17 Miami State Attorney investigators now carry Narcan 2:34 'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:57 Roseville woman hides as chaos erupts and shots ring out in Las Vegas shooting 0:47 Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness 2:01 Sacramento Stories: Grandmotherly figure's boarding house horror discovered (November 1988) 0:37 Charting wisdom and power with Jerry Brown 1:57 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 9 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sutter Health's first female CEO Sutter Health's first female CEO, Sarah Krevans, feels a responsibility to help advance not just women but people of all backgrounds. Sutter Health's first female CEO, Sarah Krevans, feels a responsibility to help advance not just women but people of all backgrounds. Claudia Buck The Sacramento Bee

Sutter Health's first female CEO, Sarah Krevans, feels a responsibility to help advance not just women but people of all backgrounds. Claudia Buck The Sacramento Bee