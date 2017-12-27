California is one of 23 states with widespread flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots to avoid getting sick.
California is one of 23 states with widespread flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots to avoid getting sick.

Health & Medicine

Why the flu is becoming a widespread problem in California and 22 other states

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 08:06 PM

Does it seem like everyone around you is getting sick? There’s a widespread reason for that.

California is one of 23 states where influenza activity is reportedly widespread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC’s weekly “FluView Report” says that widespread flu activity is up from 12 states, nearly doubling last week’s number. Other nearby states with widespread activity are Arizona, Idaho and Oregon.

In other states, activity is being reported as regional or local.

Flu symptoms include coughing, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and sometimes a fever.

If you get sick, the CDC has recommendations on how you should be treated, most notably staying home and avoiding contact with others. Flu shots or antiviral drugs are also options.

