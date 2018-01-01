Here’s how one women’s gym chain can help you reach your New Year’s resolutions in 2018

More Videos 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana Pause 0:58 Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 3:43 Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage 1:27 Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:06 Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 1:27 Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) 1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How to make your New Year's resolution stick Kira Rasmussen, the co-owner for Kaia FIT Sacramento gives some tips on how to make your New Year's resolution stick. Kaia FIT offers fitness and wellness coaching for women in a supportive and customizable environment. Kira Rasmussen, the co-owner for Kaia FIT Sacramento gives some tips on how to make your New Year's resolution stick. Kaia FIT offers fitness and wellness coaching for women in a supportive and customizable environment. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

