How a new type of broker aims to save black families

Keturah Redd speaks with her Sister Friend Tina Roberts who has mentored her since she was 15-years-old on Friday, Dec. 8, 2917 at the Roberts Family Development Center. To reduce the disproportionate number of black children dying in Sacramento County, local health-care leaders are building a coordinated system of support that can help stabilize African-American families. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com