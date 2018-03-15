Fertility clinic thawed their embryos, couple said. Now they're suing.

A Sacramento couple who learned their embryos might have been destroyed as a result of an equipment malfunction is suing the Pacific Fertility Center in federal court in San Francisco, and their attorneys are seeking class-action status.
Pacific squashed this couple’s dreams of becoming parents, said attorneys Adam Wolf and Tracey Cowan of Peiffer Rosca Wolf Abdullah Carr & Kane.
The fertility center had hundreds of eggs and embryos stored in a cryo-tank that failed. Representatives of Pacific Fertility did not respond to a request for comment.
The Washington Post reported that Pacific President Carl Herbert said patients have been angry in discussions his team has had with them by phone. He said Pacific’s goal is to figure out, if the tissue is no longer viable, what steps can be taken next to ensure the patients do not feel defeated.
Wolf said Pacific had offered to collect new embryos at no cost, but that this is something that cannot be fixed by a do-over. His clients, he said, are now in their late 30s, and they collected the eggs and sperm at a much younger age. The viability of those frozen embryos is higher than tissue collected now would be, he said.
