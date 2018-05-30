Their baby needed life-saving surgery in Uganda. How they found help in Sacramento

Meet Davina, the Ugandan toddler who came to Sacramento for live-changing surgery Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse. Lezlie Sterling ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse. Lezlie Sterling