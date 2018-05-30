Meet Davina, the Ugandan toddler who came to Sacramento for live-changing surgery

Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.
Lezlie Sterling
