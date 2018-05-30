Meet Davina, the Ugandan toddler who came to Sacramento for live-changing surgery
Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.
Many sites on the American River exceeded the EPA’s limit for safe levels of E. coli bacteria in 2015 and 2016. The bacteria comes from human and animal waste, and its presence indicates an increased likelihood of disease-causing organisms.
Students at the University of California Davis' School of Medicine participated in a "die-in" protest Tuesday afternoon, urging healthcare providers to do more to help people experiencing trauma after police incidents.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-f
Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in e
You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.