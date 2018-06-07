An illustrative look at why NASH is a major public health issue and growing concern

Liver specialists say there’s a form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on about 12 percent of the U.S. population, or 25 million Americans. It's called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day.
Video from The NASH Education Program and the 1st International NASH Day. David Caraccio