This type of care can sharply reduce medical costs, so why aren't doctors ordering it?

Servando, right, and Warlita de Belen discuss his care with Dr. Jeanine Ellinwood, part of their in-home palliative care team at their home on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Sacramento. Servando was diagnosed with asthma and several years later, his respiratory condition was appropriately diagnosed as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com